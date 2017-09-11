Lobster Bake at Topstone was a success

The Lobster Bake had a large turnout. There was a lot of food, including s’mores at the fire pit. From left, Daphna Rizzo, Chris Rizzo, Janice Stauffer, and Chris and Bess Williams.
The Lobster Bake had a large turnout. There was a lot of food, including s’mores at the fire pit. From left, Daphna Rizzo, Chris Rizzo, Janice Stauffer, and Chris and Bess Williams.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877