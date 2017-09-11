Redding couple sees large black bear in backyard

A large black bear showed up on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4:10 p.m., on Beauiles Lane, in the backyard of Redding residents Marion and John Hichwa. “It was admiring our bear-proof bird feeder,” John Hichwa remarked.

The Hichwa’s property backs up to the open space behind John Read Middle School.

John Hichwa added that on two separate occasions, bears have destroyed his bird feeders, so he installed this one in the spring of 2016.

The couple have a 13-year-old miniature poodle named Charlie, who was outside, near the bear.

“After figuring out that there was no hope in destroying this bird feeder and this dog that was bothering him posed no threat, the bear limbered off into the woods,” John Hichwa said.