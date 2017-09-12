Miller wins Democratic primary by 13 votes

Ed Miller beat Mark Lewis by 13 votes to win the Democratic Primary for Redding Board of Finance Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Miller earned 256 votes to 243 for Lewis.
A total of 499 Redding Democrats cast ballots.
More details will be posted shortly.
