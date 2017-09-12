The Redding Pilot

Miller wins Democratic primary by 13 votes

By Sandra Diamond Fox on September 12, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

Ed Miller beat Mark Lewis by 13 votes to win the Democratic Primary for Redding Board of Finance Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Miller earned 256 votes to 243 for Lewis.

A total of 499 Redding Democrats cast ballots.

More details will be posted shortly.

