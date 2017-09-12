Watch Thursday: ‘Straight Talk’ on chronic pain

For Pain Awareness Month in September, Straight Talk with Tracey welcomes a chronic pain expert to discuss the difference between chronic and acute pain, new research and treatment options.

Host Tracey Masella is joined by Christopher Cutter, Ph.D, the program director of Silver Hill Hospital’s Chronic Pain Recovery Center.

Watch the episode on Thursday, Sept. 14 at noon on HAN.Network and all HAN’s news sites.

Straight Talk with Tracey, a Silver Hill Hospital production, airs the second Thursday of each month on HAN.network and all HAN's affiliated community news sites.

Do you have questions or ideas for future topics?

Show host Tracey Masella, LCSW has worked at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan for five years. She is intensively trained in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and has additional training in DBT-S for substance use disorder treatment. While at Silver Hill, Masella has worked with the dual diagnosis adult population and most recently serves as the Program Manager for the Adolescent Transitional Living Program.

Silver Hill Hospital is an 85-year old, not-for-profit psychiatric hospital with acute crisis stabilization and longer-term residential Transitional Living Programs. It admits 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, pain with co-occurring addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia and the Hospital specializes co-occurring diagnosis and treatment. Silver Hill is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry.