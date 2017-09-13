The Redding Pilot

Girls cross country: Immaculate 18, Joel Barlow: Newtown 15, Joel Barlow 50

By Redding Pilot on September 13, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Facing two strong South-West Conference opponents, the Joel Barlow High girls cross country team lost 18-45 to host Immaculate and 17-50 to Newtown in the opening meet of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Tess McDougall had Barlow’s fastest time, completing the course in 21 minutes, 40 seconds to place sixth overall. she was also the only Falcon finisher in the top 20.

Astrid Chen was next in 24:18, good for 21st. Two places later was Rachel August in 24:34.

Kyleigh Keyes was 26th in 25:00. Elizabeth Chan immediately followed five seconds later to complete the scoring fir the Falcons.

Related posts:

  1. Girls volleyball: Barlow battles injuries, competition
  2. Girls lacrosse: Falcons win fourth straight
  3. Girls cross country: Falcons salvage victory
  4. Baseball: Falcons stay in hunt for states

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Local legislators offer revised ‘no-tax increase’ budget plan Next Post Girls swimming: Joel Barlow 94, Immaculate/Bethel 74
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress