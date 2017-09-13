GOP chairman to speak at Republican fund-raiser

J.R. Romano, chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party, will be the special guest speaker at the Redding Republicans fall fund-raiser to be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Redding Country Club, 109 Lonetown Road. Other special guests will include many of the potential prospects for the 2018 Gubernatorial race.

Romano, elected state party chairman in 2015, has dedicated a majority of his professional career to Connecticut Republican politics. He has a unique depth of knowledge of the Connecticut political landscape and is a strong public speaker. A Connecticut native, J.R. was raised in Derby, graduated from Trinity College and currently lives in Branford.

The Sept. 23 event will feature an open bar, hors d’oeuvres prepared by RCC chef Jean-Marc Cabirol and a silent (and not-so-silent) auction featuring tickets to theatrical and sporting events, dinners at restaurants, golf outings and gourmet wines.

Guests will hear Mr. Romano’s assessment of Connecticut’s current condition and his outlook on the critical decisions facing the state in the year ahead. They will also have a chance to mingle with the gubernatorial prospects, including State Sen. Toni Boucher, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst and Glastonbury State Representative Prasad Srinivasan. Also in attendance will be Redding’s current state representatives and a number of local candidates in November’s municipal election.

The suggested contribution to attend is $100 per person (including a two-hour open bar). Proceeds will go toward supporting the local candidates in November’s municipal election.

To RSVP or contribute online, visit http://secure.anedot.com/redding-republican-town-committee/fall17-cocktail-party or contact Linda Eike at 203-938-0666 or [email protected]