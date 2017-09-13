Hoeing and Reilly win Republican Board of Education primary

Endorsed candidates Laura Hoeing and John Reilly turned back a challenge from petitioning candidate Chris Parkin in the Republican primary for Board of Education Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The victory assures Hoeing and Reilly of seats on the Redding Board of Education after the November 7 election.

The winners of the election were announced at the Redding Community Center at 8 p.m., once voting was officially over.

Registered Republicans were allowed to vote for two of the three Board of Education candidates. Hoeing received 262 votes, Reilly 216, while Parkin finished third with 167.

“I’m grateful for the confidence that the voters have given me and I look forward to working hard to serve our great community,” said a smiling Hoeing, who spent the day under a tent outside the Community Center, greeting voters.

Parkin, who was also at the Community Center when the results of the election were announced, said he congratulates Reilly and Hoeing for a primary race “run well and with integrity.

“I’m disappointed that I wasn’t successful in the primary but I’m proud of the effort we were able to muster and have no regrets,” he added. “I appeared on 44% of ballots, but it wasn’t enough.”

Parkin said he feels confident that “my ideas remain meaningful for Redding’s schools, and I will not cease my advocacy for our schools, our students, and our tradition of educational excellence.

“I’m continuing on as an independent petitioning candidate in November,” Parkin said, “and look forward to continuing an open discussion about the future of our schools with voters and my Republican and Democratic opponents in the run-up to the general election.”

Redding Republican Town Committee Chairman Michael Thompson said he was pleased to see voters turn out to support Hoeing and Reilly.

“These two Board of Education candidates were strongly endorsed by the members of the Republican Town Committee and those Republicans who came to participate in our caucus,” Thompson said. “As a resident and member of the Board of Selectman, I know that Laura and John will be responsible stewards of our schools and ensure that each tax dollar is spent wisely.”

This election was unique in that it was the first municipal primary held in Redding in 17 years.

The total number of voters was 380 Republicans and 499 Democrats. 20% of Republicans and Democrats voted. Those who are unaffiliated were not eligible to vote.