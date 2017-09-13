Miller edges Lewis by 13 votes in Democratic primary

Ed Miller edged incumbent Mark Lewis by 13 votes, 256 to 243, to win the Democratic Board of Finance primary Tuesday, Sept. 12.

“I want to thank everyone who worked so hard on my behalf,” Miller said. “I look forward to playing my part in preserving what is great about Redding.”

Miller added that he is very proud of the support he received from the voters.

“I also want to thank Mark Lewis for his continued service to Redding. I firmly believe we can maintain the pillars of our community which make Redding special — including our schools — while also keeping taxes low,” Miller said. “I look forward to continuing the discussion with voters during the fall campaign.”

“Congratulations to Ed and I thank those who supported me for their votes,” said Lewis, who was also at the Community Center when the results were announced.

Redding resident Jeff Fligelman, who voted for Miller, said he feels that the outcome of the election shows that “people are clearly looking for a change. Sooner or later, that change was bound to happen.”

Tuesday’s were the first municipal primaries to take place in Redding in 17 years.

Republicans also went to the polls, choosing for Board of Education from endorsed candidates Laura Hoeing and John Reilly, and challenger Chris Parkin. (See related story)

Voting took place on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Redding Community Center on Lonetown Road. A total of 499 Redding Democrats cast ballots in the election. Twenty percent of Republicans and Democrats voted. Those who are unaffiliated could not vote.

How a primary election works

According to Redding Town Clerk Michele R. Grande, a primary is held when the number of party-endorsed candidates, plus the number of candidates filing petitions, exceeds the number that the party is entitled to nominate for that office.