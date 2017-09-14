EDITORIAL: We will never forget

Safe at home in Easton or Redding, the falling towers of 9/11 seem long ago. It’s been 16 years.

To honor the lives lost, the Joel Barlow High School community gathered Monday morning at 9:11 a.m. in the main lobby and later at the school’s 9/11 memorial.

Most of the students at the high school weren’t even born on that terrible day; the upperclassmen were babies or infants. It’s important for them to learn about the events that have shaped so much of life as we now know it, along with heightened security concerns and the longest war in U.S. history.

The annual award service is a tribute to Barlow alumnus Peter Hanson, his family, the first responders and all of the lives lost on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. In addition, the school community honors a Barlow student who is selected to receive the Peter Burton Hanson Award for Humanity and a college scholarship, provided by Hanson’s parents, Eunice and Lee Hanson of Easton.

This year’s award winner is Jason Smith of Redding. He said at the ceremony that he would have liked to have known Hanson and how honored he is that people recognized some of Hanson’s traits in him.

Barlow’s selected student embodies Hanson’s characteristics of dedication to social justice, appreciation of cultural differences, love of the arts, concern for the environment, volunteerism, and sensitivity to issues of peace, school officials said.

Hanson grew up in Easton, attended its schools and graduated from the Barlow class of 1987. He died along his wife, Sue Kim, and daughter, Christine, 2, aboard United Airlines Flight 175 when it struck the World Trade Center’s South Tower during the terrorist attacks.

So much has changed since Easton woke up to blue skies on Sept. 11, 2001. That day brought death and world-changing shock. Americans went to bed with fear, tears, terror and confusion.

There followed wars — Afghanistan, Iraq. And terrorist attacks that have left so many dead here and abroad, so many wounded and so many broken hearts.

A weary American knows that war is almost never the best response, and there are no easy answers. Death begets death. But attacks and threats demand a response.

On Monday morning, Americans listened as national leaders and clergy shared thoughts and prayers. A moment of silence was observed in memory of each of the four downed airliners. The names of the victims were read aloud.

On Sept. 11, more than any other day, we need to recall that all of our lives can change in a second. All of our words and actions matter. We can embrace and sow what is good and let go of negativity.

We are fragile beings and every minute of our breath spent on that which brings hurt and pain into the world is a wasted one. We have but one life.

Don’t waste yours.

We stand together. We remember. We will never forget.