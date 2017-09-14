Getting beaten to the ball on one occasion in particular would cost the Joel Barlow High girls varsity soccer team in the season opener last week.

The Falcons failed to clear a corner kick by the their opponent late in the second half. Such gave the Mustangs the opportunity they needed to redirect the ball into the net for a 1-0 victory on their home turf on Friday, Sept. 8.

“It’s something we’ve addressed,” said Barlow head coach Neil Phillips, citing his team’s need to win 50/50 balls. “Telling people to be competitive and actually doing it is two different things.”

The Falcons looked good in the first half, with a number of chances in the box. None of the chances were completed. The Mustangs also had few opportunities, each thwarted by Falcon keeper Laurel Winslow (six saves).

At the beginning of the game the Falcons were already missing junior Hannah Ceva, who has a broken arm and will be out for several weeks. They suffered another injury when senior Kacey Hartmann was taken off the field with an ankle injury and will also be out for several weeks.

A short while later the Falcons were called for a handball. Immaculate’s McKinsey Jarboe took the ensuing free kick which Winslow cleared, but the Mustangs were then awarded a corner kick.

Jarboe’s initial shot was deflected but before the Falcons could clear the ball Kayla Minchachos headed it into the net for all her team would need.

The remainder of regulation was spent in a desperate attempt by the Falcons to get the ball into the goal and tie the game. Despite three corner kicks, their attempts failed.

“Whenever we seem to lose against Immaculate, there’s always seems to be an incident that leads to it,” said Phillips. “We gave a silly free kick with a handball. We don’t clear it, they get a corner which, obviously, they’re dangerous at. We win the first header but and we haven’t got teammates that going to back them up and win a second header and they put the ball in the back of the net.”

The Falcons visit New Fairfield today (Thursday) and are at Notre Dame on Tuesday. Both games are at 4 p.m.