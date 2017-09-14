Once the Joel Barlow High girls volleyball team found its rhythm, it was hard to stop in it match against Weston.

The two sides battled for much of the first two sets of the season opener last Friday, Sept. 8. In the third, the defending South-West Conference champs made use of a strong attack to pull out of reach in a 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-8) sweep.

“Our outsides (hitters) played great,” said Barlow head coach Carol Asplund. “We passed really well. That always helps.”

Barlow used both to its advantage, taking a 13-5 lead in the first set. Although the Trojans stayed within striking distance for much of the way they could not come up with an answer.

Weston seemed to start the next set on a good foot with four straight service points by Taryn Seigel but the Falcons countered with six from Jessica Muczynski and eventually led 17-9. Weston did not quit and whittled things down to 20-16 before the Falcons closed on the set with five straight points.

Down 2-0 in games the Trojans got into a bit of a funk in the third set. Leading 12, the Falcons reeled off 12 straight points on the serve of Sabrina Lalor before Weston won back the serve soon after calling a timeout. By then it was too late.

“I think Weston just stopped playing, unfortunately,” said Asplund. “They were strong the whole match. It’s tough to come back in the third set.”

Ava Campano led the defending South-West Conference champs at the net with 17 kills. She also had seven service points. Kiara Robichaud also had a strong net game with 14 kills and had five points.

Jessica Muczynski had 13 service points and Riley Paradise serve up 12. Caitlin Colangelo had 26 assists at setter.

“We’re really deep and it’s really hard to come up with a lineup,” said Asplund. “The girls sitting on the bench are equally as good as the girls I have on the court. You could see that in the third game. In the third game I had girls from my bench who didn’t play in the first two games.”

Hosting Masuk on Monday, the Falcons challenged themselves by having a specific game plan. While they had some difficulties at times they regrouped and still swept the competition 3-0 (25-6, 25-19, 25-16).

After running away with the first game, the Falcons were challenged in the second, trailing 12-6 at one point. But when their passing and hitting picked up the deficit vanished.

“In the second game we wanted them to work on some things,” said Asplund. “We wanted to start attacking certain parts of the court and just make it a little more difficult on us to try and execute game plan because we need to get better at that.”

Led by strong play at the net by Robichaud in particular, the Falcons took control of the third set before closing out the match

Robichaud led the Falcons at the net with 14 kills and in service points with 13. She also had six aces and five digs.

Campano had six kills with four service points and five digs. Colangelo had 24 assists and four service points.

“I’m trying to get them better at execution rather than just go out there and play and see what happens,” said Asplund. “When we play a team that we know we have to do certain things I want them to be able to do those things.”

Barlow visits Stratford on Saturday at noon, hosts Newtown on Monday at 4 and is home to Newtown on Wednesday at 4.