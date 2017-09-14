Umpawaug Schoolhouse restoration completed

The restoration of the Umpawaug Schoolhouse, a one-room structure built in 1789 on the corner of Umpawaug and Marchant roads, is now complete.

Over the past few years, the local landmark had fallen into disrepair. The Town of Redding stepped in to finance maintenance.

Recent work to the schoolhouse includes roof replacement. Also, some of the stone work had to be repositioned and remortered.

Town Historian Charley Couch said for Redding, the schoolhouse is much more than just a construction project for the town — it helps preserve the town’s connection to its past.

“It’s a bridge for the young children and students of Redding who are in the elementary and middle schools to the heritage of Redding’s own educational history,” Couch said.

The Umpawaug Schoolhouse was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1965, and is recognized nationally as a cultural resource for American history, according to Couch.

The schoolhouse is owned by Town of Redding with oversight and assistance provided by the Redding Historical Society.

Restoration cost

At a special meeting in 2016, the town approved spending up to $99,000 from the capital nonrecurring account for repairs to both the schoolhouse and the town’s annex building, which houses the Building Department and the Post Office in the center of town, according to Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton.

In regard to future schoolhouse repairs, the next step is to secure funding to restore the interior where there is water damage, Pemberton explained.

A look into the past

Children in first through eighth grades attended the Umpawaug Schoolhouse. About 30 students were able to fit inside the schoolhouse, on bench seats.

The majority of the children who attended the school were from farming families. Sometimes, they would be absent during the school year to help on the family farm.

The Umpawaug School was the last one-room schoolhouse to close in Redding, in 1929, Couch said.

“At this time, all the schools in Redding were consolidated into the Hill School, which is now [in the location of] Town Hall,” Couch said.

He added that at one time there were a dozen schools districts in Redding. By 1900, there were seven. By 1910 there were three.

“The implementation of real buses changed it all,” he said.

According to Couch, while the sign on the Umpawaug Schoolhouse door says it was built in 1789, earlier records indicate the school is even older.

“The earliest records show it in a neighboring land deed in 1789, so we know it predates this,” Couch said.“It probably ties into a period in town after 1780 when the town expanded the amount of schools in Redding.”

Made of bricks

What makes Umpawaug School so unusual, according to Couch, is that it is made of bricks.

“It is one of only five known surviving brick schoolhouses in the entire state — and is known to be one of only two brick structures built in Redding. The other one is the Squire Sanford House, built in 1840, on Poverty Hollow.”

Couch said the bricks of the schoolhouse were locally made within yards of the schoolhouse itself, which is contrary to an earlier belief that they were made over at Topstone Park, Redding’s 280-acre park.

The schoolhouse had several expansions over the years, including the addition of a cloakroom and a cupola, which is a small dome that sits on top of a roof.

According to Couch, sitting close to a road, the schoolhouse is affected by the vibration from passing traffic, which causes the mortar that holds the building together to crack.

“We are looking at options to reduce the negative effects of the road being so close,” Couch said. “There is a possibility of installing vibration-dampening methods. This is part of the long-term plan. However, right now we are looking at interior repairs to the ceiling plaster.”