The Redding Pilot

Elizabeth Mary O’Connor weds Steven Michael Stover

By Redding Pilot on September 15, 2017 in Community, People · 0 Comments

Elizabeth Mary O’Connor — daughter of Kristin K. O’Connor and the late Patrick J. O’Connor, formerly of Redding — married Steven Michael Stover on May 28.

Elizabeth Mary O’Connor and Steven Michael Stover were married on May 28 at Water’s Edge Resort and Spa in Westbrook.

The bride is the daughter of Kristin K. O’Connor and the late Patrick J. O’Connor, formerly of Redding.  The bridegroom is the son of Steven M. and Julie M. Stover of West Friendship, MD.

The ceremony was officiated by the groom’s father on the lawn overlooking the Long Island Sound.

A Joel Barlow High School graduate, O’Connor received her bachelor’s degree in 2007 from the University of Maryland and an education in technology master’s from Loyola University.

She teaches fourth grade at Talbott Springs Elementary in Columbia, Md. A Glenelg High School graduate, Steven received a bachelor’s of arts degree in criminal justice from Towson University in 2011.

The bride’s side included the bride’s sister, Kathleen O’Connor Skelly, as maid of honor, and bridesmaids Heather Bochicco the groom’s sister, Emily Lamasa, Kelsey Sutton, Megan Mader, Christina Morabito, and Kristina Aliapoulios Mulhall. Kristina Mulhall was also a Joel Barlow High School graduate.

The groom’s side included the groom’s brother Joshua Stover and best man Bryan Bowring; Brian Bochicco, the groom’s brother-in-law, Matt Pusheck and Joey Gianni. Greyson Bochicco, son of the groom’s sister, also served as the ring bearer.

The couple continue to reside in Baltimore, Md.

Related posts:

  1. OPINION: Peter Hanson ‘always tried to lift people up’
  2. Injured teen coaches soccer from his wheelchair
  3. Parents invited to discuss issues facing Easton and Redding kids
  4. EDITORIAL: We will never forget

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Letter: Book Fair co-chairs give thanks to all involved with event
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress