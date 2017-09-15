Elizabeth Mary O’Connor weds Steven Michael Stover

Elizabeth Mary O’Connor and Steven Michael Stover were married on May 28 at Water’s Edge Resort and Spa in Westbrook.

The bride is the daughter of Kristin K. O’Connor and the late Patrick J. O’Connor, formerly of Redding. The bridegroom is the son of Steven M. and Julie M. Stover of West Friendship, MD.

The ceremony was officiated by the groom’s father on the lawn overlooking the Long Island Sound.

A Joel Barlow High School graduate, O’Connor received her bachelor’s degree in 2007 from the University of Maryland and an education in technology master’s from Loyola University.

She teaches fourth grade at Talbott Springs Elementary in Columbia, Md. A Glenelg High School graduate, Steven received a bachelor’s of arts degree in criminal justice from Towson University in 2011.

The bride’s side included the bride’s sister, Kathleen O’Connor Skelly, as maid of honor, and bridesmaids Heather Bochicco the groom’s sister, Emily Lamasa, Kelsey Sutton, Megan Mader, Christina Morabito, and Kristina Aliapoulios Mulhall. Kristina Mulhall was also a Joel Barlow High School graduate.

The groom’s side included the groom’s brother Joshua Stover and best man Bryan Bowring; Brian Bochicco, the groom’s brother-in-law, Matt Pusheck and Joey Gianni. Greyson Bochicco, son of the groom’s sister, also served as the ring bearer.

The couple continue to reside in Baltimore, Md.