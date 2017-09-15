Heritage Center News and Activities

Here is what is coming up at the Heritage Center this week:

Maritime Center and IMAX — Join the excursion to Norwalk’s Maritime Center and IMAX theater on Monday, Sept. 18. Meet inside the main entrance to the museum at 10 a.m. to receive an admission bracelet, then begin an independent exploration of the museum and aquarium. At 11 a.m. the IMAX movie will begin — “Secret Ocean,” produced by the Jacques Cousteau Foundation. After the movie, explore more of the facility, have lunch (bring money), and stay until closing time. Senior groups are being honored during September with a nominal admission rate of $13 ($15 if the group is less than 10 members). Admission is $13. Carpooling is advised.

Flu Clinic — Bethel Visiting Nurse Association will be offering flu shots at the Community Center on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Bring an insurance card.

Getting Organized — Professional organizer Kerri Colombo will be at the Heritage Center at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to share the lessons she has learned through her years of helping clients organize, and in some cases, empty their homes. Participants will leave with a better understanding of why so much piles up in their homes and how to sift through the clutter. Colombo has appeared on The Learning Channel and has worked with Hartford Hospital’s Institute of Living. Register now to attend this free workshop.

Book Discussion — Finish up those summer reads and join the Heritage Center book discussion group at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. The group will discuss their summer reading and inspire others to delve into a new book. RSVP to the host, Dona Able ([email protected]).

Genealogy Classes — Registration happening now. Instructor Toni McKeen will be back to share her expertise in helping research family linage with classes beginning Sept. 25. Advanced class will meet at 1:30 p.m.; beginner’s class at 3:30 p.m. for a series of eight weeks. Fee for the eight week course is $64.

State Legislature — What’s happening at the state legislature that will affect seniors? Join the forum with local state representatives Will Duff and Adam Dunsby at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 as they discuss actions happening in Hartford and take questions. R.S.V.P. to the office by Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Yoga for the Rest of Us — Jean Rexford’s free, 45-minute gentle yoga classes will be held in the Community Room at noon on: Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 24 and 31.

Lunch at the Heritage Center — CW Resources provides lunch each Tuesday and Wednesday at noon for a donation of $3. Those interested in attending lunch need to register one week in advance and no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday. For the month’s menu, contact the office.

Please note: For all weekly classes at the Heritage Center, register at the office at the beginning of each month before class begins so instructors can have accurate rosters.

The week ahead…

Monday, Sept. 18

9 a.m. — Tai Chi (introductory class)*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Visit to Maritime Center*

2 p.m. — Clay Art Class, hand-building with raw clay, then fired and glazed*

Tuesday, Sept. 19

9:15 a.m. — Beginning Spanish*

10 a.m. to noon — Reiki, available by appointment*

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Acupuncture and/or massage, available by appointment*

10:30 a.m. — Spanish*

11 to 1:30 — Flu Clinic

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources; (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week).

12:30 — Bridge

1:00 — Art: Painting in all mediums*

Wednesday, Sept. 20

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Current events discussion

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources, must reserve one week in advance

1 p.m. — Speaker: Kerri Colombo, “Getting Organized”

Thursday, Sept. 21

10 a.m. — Quilting

11:30 a.m. — Guided meditation and Qi Gong*

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Afternoon quilting bee

Friday, Sept. 22

9:30 a.m. — Fitness to Fit You*

11 a.m. — Tai Chi*

*Requires registration fee. Contact the Heritage Center for details and registration information

Information

The Heritage Center’s routine schedule of operation is Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop by the office, 37 Lonetown Road, in the Community Center, or call 203-938-9725 for further information on programs and to register for activities. Free van service for seniors needing transportation to medical and special services is also offered. The van service operates Mondays through Thursdays with first pick up at 9 a.m. and last take home at 4:30 p.m. It also does Friday morning runs for trips to the bank, grocery store and library. Call the Heritage Center office at least one week in advance to schedule a ride.