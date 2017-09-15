The Redding Pilot

Regional Hospice and Palliative Care holds benefit

September 15, 2017

 There will be a fashion show and luncheon to benefit Regional Hospice and Palliative Care. It will take place at the Redding Country Club, 109 Lonetown Road, on Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be food, a raffle, a silent auction and the latest fashion trends by More ’N’ More and Shoes ’N’ More of New Canaan. Participants can shop at the fashion boutique.

All proceeds directly benefit Regional Hospice’s inpatient Center for Comfort Care and Healing in Danbury, Hospice’s home-care services and its bereavement programs for all ages.

An individual reservation is $50. Invitations will be send in the mail. Responses are due by Sept. 27.

For further information, contact Diana Abshire at [email protected]

