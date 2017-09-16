Police Log: Driving in the wrong lane, car went into a poll, motorcycle crash

The items on the most recent Redding Police Log are as follows:

Driving in the wrong lane

On Sept. 9, Robert Kret, 40, of Redding, was driving 69 miles per hour in a 35-miles-per-hour lane. He crossed the center into the wrong lane. He was given a misdemeanor summons for Speeding, Failure to Drive Right and Reckless Driving. He was released on a written promise to appear on a Danbury court on Sept. 19.

Motor vehicle accident

On Sept. 11, Justin Sobell, 22, of Shelton, was traveling on Old Redding Road when he crossed left of center on a curve and struck Stephen Krukin, 74, from North Carolina. Sobell was given an infraction for failure to drive right. Both cars were towed. Krukin was treated at the scene. No one went to the hospital.

Car went into a poll

On Sept. 8, a car went into a poll on Umpawaug Road. The car, which rolled over, was a Honda Civic driven by Levi Mateos of Redding, 48. He was given a warning for Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane. He was treated at the scene and released.

Motorcycle crash

On Sept. 10, there was a motorcycle crash during the 9-11 ride. A vehicle was coming around Route 58 and Putnam Park Road. The kickstand caught the roadway, causing the bike to overturn and the motorcyclist — Daniel Docu, 41, of Bridgeport — to fall off. He was not charged. The bike had to be towed. He had minor injuries.

Stats:

Total calls — 201

Animal control investigation — 7

Assault — 0

Untimely death — 1

Assist EMS — 11

Assist Fire —2

Home and business alarms — 8

Missing person — 0

Motor vehicle accidents — 6

Suspicious vehicle/person — 10

Crisis intervention — 0

Traffic offenses: