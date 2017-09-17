Boys cross country: Falcons take sixth at invitational

The Joel Barlow High boys cross country team found itself jockeying for position at the Wilton Invitational.

The Falcons were one of 20 teams in the 29th running of the race, which was divided into two divisions on Saturday, Sept 16. Scoring 166 points, they took sixth out of 10 teams in the small schools division at Allen’s Meadow.

John Jay of Lewisboro, N.Y., was the winner with 49. Pomperaug was runner up with 56 and New Canaan took third with 80.

Harrison Hauser led the team with a time of 18 minutes, 6.61 seconds, good for 38th in a field of more than 160 runners. He was also the only Barlow finisher in the top 50.

Scott Candee’s 18:51.49 was good for 70th, less than half a second behind New Fairfield’s Brendan Kuczma. Consecutive finishes came from Jeremy Saluzzi and Auguste Smith, with the former taking 78th in 18:59.75 and the latter following in 19:03.61.

Completing the scoring for the team was Patrick Williston in 19:17.84 to take 85th. William Sutton was 95th in 19:32.93.

Also finishing in less than 20 minutes, Buster Whaley was 99th in 19:37.87.

Barlow hosts New Milford and Stratford on Tuesday at 4:30.