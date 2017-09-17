Girls cross country: Newtown, Immaculate outrun Barlow

A taste of the competition came early for the Joel Barlow High girls cross country team in the season-opener.

A young group, the Falcons had three freshmen and two sophomores in their top five when they took on two of the top teams in the South-West Conference last week,losing 18-45 to host Immaculate and 17-50 to Newtown on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Tarrywile Park in Danbury.

“It was a good learning experience for such a young team,” said Barlow coach Ryan Paola. “It was a tough course against two of the top teams in the league so there were no surprises. The girls have a first race under their belt and are positive and excited for the future races.”

Barlow frontrunner Tess Dougall was the only representative from her team to crack the top 10. With a time of 21 minutes, 40 seconds, she was sixth overall.

It was the first varsity race for Astrid Chen, was was 21st in 24:18. Two places later was Rachel August in 24:34.

Back to back finishes came from Kyleigh Keyes and Elizabeth Chan. The former was 26th in 25:00 and the latter followed five seconds later to complete the scoring for the team.

Also in the varsity race, Melissa Colesante was 32nd in 26:25. Sammi Katzmann was 35th in 26:50.

The Falcons earned some “big meet experience” on Saturday at the Wilton Invitational. With a score of 138, they were fifth in the small schools division.

Dougall led her team again, this time taking 42nd in 17:01.35 on the 4,000-meter course. Colasante moved up in the Falcon order wand was 91st in 18:59.14.

Next was Keyes in 19:24.56 for 102nd. Veronica Galban was 112th in 21:01.63. Olivia DeSpirito was two spots later in 22:22.61.

The Falcons host New Milford and Stratford on Tuesday at 5 p.m.