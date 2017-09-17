Social Services offers help with winter bills

Winter is right around the corner and the Redding Department of Social Services is gearing up to help anyone in need. As temperatures drop, the rising cost of winter heating bills place an undue hardship on families already facing financial difficulty. The Town of Redding and the State of Connecticut both have some programs in place to ease the burden.

The low-income energy assistance program (LIEAP), also known as Energy Assistance, is offered by the state to eligible individuals and families to help offset the high costs of winter heating. Those who qualify may receive help with fuel deliveries or their Eversource bill, depending on their primary source of heat. Though winter is still a few months away, people are encouraged to apply early. The application process can take awhile, so the sooner it is submitted the better the chance of having these measures in place as the cold weather hits. There are over 10,000 people in the state who apply annually, and last year Redding had its biggest turnout with nearly 40 households qualifying for the program.

Another program called Redding Shares the Warmth helps families and seniors with heating assistance. This program is solely supported by donations from Redding residents and different church groups, so funds are limited.

Redding also has a food pantry for those in need. The Dept. of Social Services has seen a rise in donations following a local news story on the pantry, as well as more awareness on the topic being spread through a local Redding 411 Facebook group.

For those with children, the United Way is offering assistance with the cost of enrichment programs, citing the importance of kids learning new skills through these activities. The Department of Social Services encourages residents to stop by the office or give a call to find out more about these and the numerous other programs available to help people. Contact Angelica Fontanez at 203-938-3580 or [email protected]