Gardening and nature programs at New Pond Farm

Here are some of the gardening and nature programs coming up at New Pond Farm in Redding:

Woodland Mushroom Discovery Walk

On Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., join Joe Brandt from The Connecticut/Westchester Mycological Association for a walk through the New Pond Farm woodlands and look for mushrooms. Bring a bag lunch and stay for an identification session and conversation.

This program is free but spaces are limited, so register early.

Earth, Wind, Water, & Fire: A Day-long Nature Retreat

On Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., join Redding psychologist Ann Reeves in slowing down for an early fall day to deepen one’s awareness of the beauty and healing gifts of the natural world. Explore each element of nature in a slow, experiential manner in order to feel reconnected to one’s energies, be more at peace, and renew one’s commitment to be good stewards of the earth.

Participants will tell nature stories and incorporate grounding exercises such as breathing, movement, meditation, poetry, drumming and alone time outside to experience the four elements in a deeply personal way.

Bring a journal or notebook, a writing utensil, bug repellent, drum or rattle and rain gear if needed. Participants will be spending time outside, rain or shine.

A farm lunch of squash soup, homemade bread and salad will be provided. This program is $100 per person.

Registration is required for all programs. New Pond Farm is at 101 Marchant Road, West Redding. Register online at www.newpondfarm.org or by calling 203-938-2117.