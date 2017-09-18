The Redding Pilot

Girls volleyball: Joel Barlow 3, Newtown 2

By Redding Pilot on September 18, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Joel Barlow High girls volleyball team avenged loss earlier in the season by defeating Newtown 3-2 (23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9) win at home on Monday, Sept. 18.

Barlow, which also played a five-setter in the earlier encounter, was paced at the net by Ava Campano, who had 17 kills and two stuff bocks. She also had six digs and seven service points.

Kiara Robichaud also had a strong net game with 12 kills and two block stuffs. On the floor, she had 11 digs.

Julia Mullin had eight kills. Caitlin Colangelo had 39 assists with two block stuffs and five digs.

Related posts:

  1. Girls volleyball: Falcons pass first big test
  2. Boys basketball: Barlow advances to semifinals
  3. Boys golf: Joel Barlow 168, Newtown 169
  4. Boys golf: Joel Barlow 166, Newtown 177

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Tropical Storm Watch dropped
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress