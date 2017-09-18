Obituary: Donald Sandford Stroetzel

Donald Sandford Stroetzel died peacefully at his home in Southbury, Ct., August 31, 2017.

Born December 12, 1921 in Canton, NY to Bernice and Benjamin Stroetzel. He was a graduate of Princeton University, 1942.

During World War II, he joined the Navy and, as a Lt., aged 22, he took command of a wooden Sub Chaser, which was kamikazied during the battle of Leyte Island in the Philippines. He received a Vice Admiral’s commendation for “excellent work” in getting the ship to port and his handling of the event.

He married Dorothy Gow, March 23, 1946 (deceased 1981). In Washinton D.C. he began his long career in journalism. In 1957 Don joined Mobil Corporation in NY, working on the international side, serving as government and public relations manager for all Latin America and the Far East. In 1982 he became Manager of Communications Programs for Mobil, which developed all the published material coming out of the company. Before moving to Redding in 1973, he and Dorothy lived in Westport, CT, where they raised their children, Susan, and Michael.

In 1984 He married Diana Haas. After retiring from Mobil, he and Diana travelled extensively on every continent, writing stories that appeared in numerous publications nationally and internationally, including one on climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro at age 65, another on, camping in the Himalayas for six weeks, doing a story on the schools and clinics that Everest conqueror Sir Edmund Hillary built for the Sherpas as thanks for their help with his historic climb. He loved his family, travel, adventure, tennis, his Minnesota Twins and was an avid gardener until age 94. In Redding he served on the Republican Town Committee, the Planning Commission, The Georgetown Restoration Committee and was an active member of Redding’s Congregational Church. As an only child he embraced the joining of our families.

Predeceased by daughter, Susan Pace, he is survived by his loving wife, Diana; his son, Michael, daughter-in-law, Debbie; grandsons, Joel and Tyler; Larry Pace, granddaughters ,Amanda and Stephanie Pace. His stepchildren, Hugh, Rick and Diana Haas, grandchildren Dylan, Griffin, Henry, Erica Harwick and great-granddaughter, Leila.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 23 at 2 p.m., at First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 Cross Highway, Redding, CT.

Please send contributions to The American Red Cross, Hospice, or First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 Cross Highway, Redding, CT 06896.