Barlow reunion links classes spanning decades

On June 9, 10 and 11, the Joel Barlow High School Alumni Association held its third annual All-Class Reunion Picnic. One of our alumnae came from China to attend while others traveled from as far west as California and as far south as Florida. The weekend kick-off event was a gathering of alumni at the Redding Roadhouse, a favorite gathering spot that offers great ambiance, good food and great music.

For the first time ever, the sun was shining down upon us for the third All-Class Reunion picnic that is held on the Barlow field. It was a glorious day as some alumni sported their antique cars that were bought back in the 60s. The food, provided by FD Chefs, who we highly recommend, was amazing as everyone chose their preference off a very generous list of choices.

For many, it was the first reunion they had ever attended as they enjoyed a tour of Barlow by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas McMorran and Gina Pin, Principal of JBHS. A true highlight of that tour was the Athletic Hall of Fame Award display wall. Some of the money to build the display boards was donated by the Joel Barlow High School Alumni Association. The bouncy house provided by Durant’s Party Rentals was a huge success and a favorite spot for the children. Face painting was provided by a wonderful group of girls from the John Read Middle School.

The guests of honor were Warren DeFrank, who flew up from Florida, and Henry “Bud” McQuade, who is in his 100th year and turned 100 years old on June 30. We are grateful for their presence and were thrilled to share some memorable teaching moments with them.

A true highlight of the picnic was the presentation of a very impressive tapestry of Joel Barlow High School made by Khalil Rasamny of the Class of 1967 and presented to McMorran. Khalil, who is President of Impex Trading Inc., now resides in Bethel, and his company does custom tapestries. The tapestry will be hung on a wall at Barlow for all to see. It will serve as a reminder of how grateful Barlow alumni are for their amazing experiences while students at Joel Barlow.

Saturday night was set aside for individual class reunions. Congratulations to the class of ’67 on their 50 anniversary and to the class of ’66 who celebrated 50+1 by joining forces with the class of ’67. We highly recommend that you consider this if your class is nearing a milestone year. You will get a better venue because of the increase in numbers and it is always fun to celebrate with those who were often in class with you or maybe on a sports team. The Trumbull Marriott did a wonderful job and we highly recommend them if you are looking for a venue.

The last event of the weekend was a “Walk in the Park” at Putnam Park. A wonderful group came out for the event as our own Anthony George Paradise gave us a guided tour of the highlights and the history of the park. Alumni feasted on Uncle Leo’s Donuts and coffee. It was a wonderful way to close a great weekend.

The two main sponsors for the weekend were Caraluzzi’s and Anthony George Paradise. We are extremely grateful for their ongoing support. Other sponsors were the Redding Press, Sotheby’s, the Redding Roadhouse, the Georgetown Package Store, Lombardi’s Trattoria and Uncle Leo’s Donuts.

If you are a golfer, watch for the first annual Joel Barlow High School Alumni Association Golf Tournament to be held in June of 2018. If you want to lend your support, contact Mike Handy, [email protected], who is in charge of the event.

Please note that we have not yet reached our goal for the Alumni Weekend. If you are a Barlow graduate, did not attend, and would like to lend your support, we would welcome it. This allows us to continue to support alumni initiatives at the high school. Every little bit helps. Over the last nine years, we have been able to give approximately 15 scholarships to graduating seniors as well as to support a number of other initiatives.

Checks can be made out to: JBHSAA, and sent to Joel Barlow High School, 100 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding, CT 06896.