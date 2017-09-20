Dunsby and Duff welcome bipartisan vote on state budget

State representatives Adam Dunsby (R-135) and Will Duff (R-2) expressed guarded optimism at the passage of a bipartisan state budget through both chambers of the General Assembly late Friday night.

Three Democratic state senators broke ranks and voted for a GOP budget amendment, which passed the Senate earlier that afternoon. The House then passed what is now called a bipartisan document by a vote of 77-73.

It now heads to Gov. Dannel Malloy’s desk to be signed into law, although it is possible he will use his veto power to block it from becoming law.

“This budget combines the cost-saving structural changes to state government that are necessary to solve our state fiscal crisis and improve Connecticut’s lagging economy, and it does so without transferring costs onto towns,” said Dunsby.

“Make no mistake, this is a tough budget and there are cuts that some people won’t like. But given the state’s condition, there’s just no other way to balance our budget without tax increases and cuts to town aid like the ones proposed by the Democrats and Governor Malloy.”

Duff said, “This compromise budget sticks both to the pledge I made, and the governor’s stated intent not to raise taxes whether it is income, property, sales or even cell phones. We honored the governor’s repeated warnings not to produce a budget that was revenue driven.

“We even provide tax relief for thousands of state residents by eliminating Social Security income tax and phasing out the tax on pension income for middle class families.”

After the Republican budget passed the State Senate, Malloy declared his intention to veto the budget bill passed by the General Assembly. The legislators urged the governor to reconsider, citing the “draconian” effects his executive order could have on local education and other state services.

“The now-bipartisan budget that the legislature approved shows workers, businesses, and taxpayers that Connecticut can and will live within its means,” Dunsby said. “The governor has said all along that he wants a budget that is not revenue driven. That budget now awaits his signature.”

The budget crisis in Connecticut is currently in its third month. Should the governor block passage of this budget bill, it is unlikely the state will adopt a budget prior to the Oct. 1 deadline for education payments and the governor’s executive order would take effect.

State Rep. Adam Dunsby represents the 135th General Assembly district communities of Easton, Redding, and Weston. He is also Easton’s first selectman.

State Rep. Will Duff represents the 2nd district communities of Bethel, Danbury, Newtown, and Redding.