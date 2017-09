In a rainy afternoon in Redding, the Joel Barlow High girls soccer team lost 3-1 to Notre Dame of Fairfield on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Notre Dame was paced by Toni Domingos, who scored two goals. Daryn Dickinson scored one.

Barlow’s lone tally was courtesy of Kinsey Colby, who scored on a penalty kick.

Barlow had a 5-4 advantage in shots.  Laurel Winslow made one save for Barlow.