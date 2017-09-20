Golf tournament is Oct. 10

The Jordan Wright Memorial Golf Tournament will tee off on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Redding Country Club.

Formerly known at the Joel Barlow athletic fundraiser, the tournament will benefit the Jordan Wright Memorial Scholarship Fund, Barlow athletics and the community outside of Barlow. The scholarship is awarded annually to a deserving Barlow senior who, in the spirit of Wright, has persevered through adversity. The athletic department will use proceeds to improve facilities, training equipment and opportunities for student athletes.

Wright was a 1994 Barlow graduate who later served as an assistant football coach for a number of seasons. The owner of the Redding Roadhouse and the Redding Ridge Market, he died in November of 2016 after a long battle with cancer.

“He was such a strong guy,” said Barlow Athletic Director Mike Santangeli. “That’s why we wanted to rename it. He represented everything that this thing is about. He was all about community.”

Continental breakfast begins at 10 a.m. The tournament will feature a shotgun start with a scramble or shamble format at 11 a.m..

Barbecue lunch is served after nine holes. Hors D’Oeuvres and a two-hour open bar will follow the round. The tournament will also feature a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction,

The registration fee is $1,000 per foursome. Complementary beer and soft drinks will be served on the course and a gift bag will be provided for all golfers.

Contests will be held for the longest drive and closest to the pin. Several sponsorships are also available .

For more information contact Santangeli 203-938-2508 ext. 1507 or [email protected]