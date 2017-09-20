The Redding Pilot

Redding resident recognized for diversity and inclusion efforts

By Redding Pilot on September 20, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Regional · 0 Comments

John H. Kane, a lawyer with Robinson+Cole in Hartford, received the Diversity and Inclusion Award.

John H. Kane, a lawyer with Robinson+Cole in Hartford, received the Diversity and Inclusion Award.

Robinson+Cole in Hartford recently recognized Redding resident John H. Kane, one of its five lawyers, for his efforts to promote an inclusive work environment.

Kane received The Diversity and Inclusion Award.

He  served as chair of Robinson+Cole’s Diversity Committee from 2012 to 2016. During his tenure, he led efforts to enact the firm’s current Diversity Action Plan. In addition, he advocated for Robinson+Cole’s support of the YWCA’s Stand Against Racism event and several events for the Lawyers Collaborative for Diversity. Kane is a member of the Tri-State Diversity Council.

