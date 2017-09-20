Redding resident recognized for diversity and inclusion efforts

Robinson+Cole in Hartford recently recognized Redding resident John H. Kane, one of its five lawyers, for his efforts to promote an inclusive work environment.

Kane received The Diversity and Inclusion Award.

He served as chair of Robinson+Cole’s Diversity Committee from 2012 to 2016. During his tenure, he led efforts to enact the firm’s current Diversity Action Plan. In addition, he advocated for Robinson+Cole’s support of the YWCA’s Stand Against Racism event and several events for the Lawyers Collaborative for Diversity. Kane is a member of the Tri-State Diversity Council.