For the second consecutive game, the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team pounced all over its opponent when it hosted Stratford last week.

The Falcons, who scored six goals in their season-opener, kept the offense going on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in a 7-0 win.

Barlow was up two within seven minutes of the start with goals from Pablo Correa-Ramirez, who pounced on a defensive lapse, and Jack Warren, who scored with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area. Within 17 minutes, the game was effectively over as a contest, after the Stratford goalie put a cross from Grayson DiMiceli into his own net, then the same player stole the ball from a defender and beat the goalie in a one-on-one.

Despite Warren having two shots pushed onto the bar and Attie Upson having a further shot saved, Stratford managed to avoid conceding any more goals before the half ended.

However, within four minutes of the restart, Ben Goodacre scored the fifth goal with a shot from the left side of the box high inside the right post and, after a Stratford defender had been cautioned for a somewhat rough challenge on Warren, Correa-Ramirez added the sixth when he followed up to beat a defender and tap in at the far post, after a shot from Tony Paolini had evaded the grasp of the keeper. Paolini finished off the scoring in the 67th minute with a sharp finish into the roof of the net following a solo run.

A first half monsoon-like downpour could not derail the Falcons when they visited Notre Dame of Fairfield on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Despite the rain, the Falcons still found the net often in a 4-0 win.

Warren opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a fierce shot into the roof of the net, having been put through on goal by Adam Ortiz, then scored with a far post header from a cross by Julio Calish in the 31st minute. After Ben Goodacre had had a shot saved by the New Fairfield keeper, he was pushed over in the area during a subsequent attack and Warren converted the penalty into the bottom left corner to complete his hat trick in the 38th minute.

Although Correa-Ramirez and Paolini had second half efforts well saved by the keeper and Goodacre beat the goalie but hit the crossbar, there was no additional scoring as the Falcons were content to keep possession and run down the clock, keeping their second consecutive clean sheet.

Barlow hosts Bunnell on Friday at 4 p.m., visits Harding on Monday at 4 and goes to Bethel on Tuesday at 6.