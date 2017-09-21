Children roar loudly at library parade

Do you like silly things? Can you roar?

Those were the questions children’s book author and illustrator Bob Shea asked a room full of children on Saturday afternoon at the third annual Pudd’nhead Parade.

Shea was the honorary grand marshal at the free parade, which was held Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Mark Twain Library in Redding.

The Pudd’nhead Parade was founded in 2014 by Redding resident Michael Ian Black, who is an author and comedian. The parade is part of the fourth annual Pudd’nhead Festival — a three-day event.

The name Pudd’nhead pays tribute to Mark Twain’s book, “The Tragedy of Pudd’nhead Wilson.”

As part of Shea’s presentation, the author read his book “Dinosaur vs. Bedtime,” while the children laughed, roared and reacted in whatever way they chose.

After the reading, 6-year-old Teagin Land, a Bethel resident, said he liked Shea’s book very much.

“I like funny things,” Teagin said. “When he [Shea] drew a picture of the red dinosaur, it looked like a bubble letter B.”

The event also included an activity where children colored a crown. Five-year-old Norah Theder of Redding used many different colors on her crown. “I made my crown pink, purple, blue and yellow,” she said. “Those are my favorite colors.”

Like Norah, Tilly Hoath, 7, was also decorating a crown.

“I like crowns,” she said. “They are parade-like.”

Tilly added that her favorite color that she used on her crown is blue. “Blue is the color of the ocean,” she said.

Redding resident Becky Rappoccio, who attended the event with her son Logan, 5, and her daughter Scarlett, 1, said she loves these kinds of activities. “We are frequent visitors to the library and love all of their programs,” Rappoccio said. “We moved to Redding from Ridgefield a little over a year ago and one thing we have noticed about Redding is that it’s a great community for kids.”

Logan was busy working on an activity that involved scratching off the top layer of a drawing of a castle, exposing several colors underneath.

Megan Brandt of Redding, who was with her daughter Clara, 6, and her son Wyatt, 2, said it’s always fun to be silly in the library.

“You are usually supposed to be serious at a library,” she said.

When the parade began, the children — led by Black — marched around the inside of the library wearing their crowns. They then chose tambourines and kazoos from a bucket and made a lot of noise.

They high-fived a 4-foot-tall pudd’nhead septor — a metal spoon — and were served foods that begin with the letter P, including pizza, pretzels, pudding and Poland Spring water.

Black said the festival relates to the type of person Twain was like.

“Mark Twain was one of America’s foremost humorists and writers. This festival ties his spirit and heritage back into the library,” Black said.

Aside from the parade, the festival includes the Hoot’nanny — a stand-up comedy show, and the Pudd’nhead Prize Gala, a sold-out event that takes place on Sept. 23.