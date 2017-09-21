Putting the ball in the cage has been a challenge for the Joel Barlow High varsity field hockey team in the early part of the season.

The Falcons have scored one goal in their first three games and have been shut out twice by a couple of the better teams in the South-West Conference, the first coming when they visited New Milford last Tuesday, Sept. 12. Unable to get through the Green Wave’s defense, they fell 2-0.

The Green Wave struck quickly. Less than four minutes into the action New Milford’s Julie Quinn scored unassisted to put her team in front for good. The Falcons did not allow another one in for the remainder of the half and trailed 1-0.

The second was a stalemate for much of the way but with 18:31 left Kelli Souza gave her team some insurance with a goal of her own to make it 2-0, which was how things ended.

Barlow was also in for a challenge four days later in its home opener against Pomperaug. Few opportunities to score meant another 2-0 loss.

The Panthers challenged the Falcons’ defense, with goalie Bea Gregory making a number of saves in the first half. They eventually broke through with Isabella Pasqualucci putting her team on the board with 12:01 left.

Later in the half the Falcons were called for an obstruction in the circle and Pomperaug was awarded a penalty stroke. Allison McCormick proceeded to flick the ball into the cage and the Panthers were up 2-0 at halftime and the score remained that way for the rest of the afternoon.

Barlow, now 0-3 overall, is at Brookfield at 5:30 on Friday, hosts Glastonbury at 12 noon on Saturday and is home to New Fairfield at 6:45 on Tuesday.