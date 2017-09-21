In terms of competition, the Joel Barlow High varsity football team may have not gotten that much out of its game at Bassick last week. But aside from a win, it did get something else for its efforts.

The Falcons used the opportunity to give every player some time on the field. The starters and the subs combined for a 47-6 non-league win on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Bridgeport.

“Everybody played,” said Barlow head coach Rob Tynan. “We got a lot of young kids in the game to give them some varsity experience.”

Barlow, which never trailed, took the lead for good with a touchdown in the first quarter. The Lions’ only threat came on a long touchdown pass later in the frame which cut it to 7-6.

“We told them we had to jump on them quickly and we did,” said Tynan. “We gave up the one long pass in the first quarter, which was a blown coverage and we fixed it. After that we pretty much dominated the football game.”

The Falcons then responded with a 48-yard touchdown run by quarterback Trevor Furrer. Another big play came in the next frame when Alex Stillman found room to run and went 49 yards into the end zone.

Furrer had another big run, this time for 62 yards, before halftime. At the break the Falcons were up 40-6.

By the time the third quarter arrived the Falcons had mostly their reserves on the field. They still managed to score, courtesy of a 16-yard run by Stillman.

“Even the second group went down there and scored,” said Tynan. “We were happy to see that too.”

Stillman and Furrer each scored two touchdowns with Will Cusick, Henry Shaban and Calvin Peterson each getting one. Mike Puglio kicked five extra points.

Barlow, now 2-2, hosts Masuk on Friday at 7 p.m.