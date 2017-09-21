With less than ideal playing conditions, the Joel Barlow High girls soccer team lost 3-1 to Notre Dame of Fairfield on Tuesday, Sept.19.

Under heavy showers Notre Dame opened up the scoring up early, taking a 1-0 lead within five minutes of the opening whistle when Toni Domingos dribbled through the Falcons’ defense and took a shot to the right of the goal from outside the box. The ball hit the bottom of the crossbar and rebounded in.

After another ten minutes of play Notre Dame scored again off a similar shot, only this time directly in front of the goal from outside the box.

In the 30th minute the Falcons got a break when a handball was called on a Notre Dame defender in the box, leading to a Barlow penalty shot. Senior captain Kinsey Colby stepped up to take the shot, burying it in the back of the net. The score remained the same for the rest of the half as Barlow trailed 2-1.

Notre Dame got a quick start to the second half, burying a cross into the goal early and taking a 3-1 lead. At this point the Falcons put the pressure on Notre Dame and its defense. They worked the ball in the box plenty of times, but with no head or foot on the end of each ball.

Barlow will look to improve its record as it faces Bunnell on Friday at 7 p.m.