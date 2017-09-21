Redding families celebrate Jewish New Year with many traditions

Wednesday evening marked the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, or the Jewish New Year, and Redding resident Nancy Cavillones said she’s looking forward to what she does every year for this holiday — spending time with family.

“My sister usually hosts dinner at her home in Redding on the first night for our dad and stepmom, who come down from Albany and go to services with us,” said Cavillones, 38, on Tuesday, before the holiday began.

Along with her husband Henry, she has three children — Alice, 9, Stella, 7 and Micah, 4.

“My dad and stepmom actually joined our temple this year, as out-of-towners. This is their third year coming to High Holiday services with us,” she said. “We go to Congregation Shir Shalom in Ridgefield.”

Rosh Hashanah will end on Friday evening, Sept. 22. According to the Jewish calendar, it is the year 5778.

Rabbi Rachel Bearman of Temple B’nai Chaim in Georgetown said Rosh Hashanah, “which is translated literally as the ‘head of the year,’ marks the beginning of the Yamim Noraim, or High Holy Days.”

Bearman said to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, Jewish communities come together to hear the sounding of the shofar (ram’s horn), read and sing the High Holy Day prayers, experience sermons from their rabbis and congregational leaders and pray that the new year will be a good one.

Cavillones said that she will spend this holiday with more people than usual at New Year’s dinner, since her mother will be joining her, as well as her half-sister Lilith.

Celebrating with food

Every Rosh Hashanah, Cavillones said she makes traditional Jewish meals.

“We have brisket, as well as salmon for my sister, who is a vegetarian.” She also makes kugel and a round challah — other traditional Jewish dishes.

Cavillones said she has been trying to buy a good brisket for a very long time, to serve at Rosh Hashanah.

“The second cut makes a tastier brisket because it’s fattier. I went to three or four different places last year trying to find a second-cut brisket before I gave up,” she said.

She said she also pays it forward at this time of year by helping to pack food baskets for Jewish families in need through Wilton Social Services.

Commitment to community

Cavillones said that to her, Rosh Hashanah means starting fresh, gathering with family and renewing her commitment to being a part of a Jewish community. “Especially since moving to Redding, I’ve found it important for me to make sure my children are a part of a Jewish community, since we are not surrounded by Jewish families and traditions the way we were in our old neighborhood in the Bronx,” she said.

For Redding resident John Board, 23, family traditions primarily include attending services and spending time with one another in reflection, he said.

This New Year, he said, he will be thinking of his grandmother Mary, his parents Jenny and Colin, his aunt Jane and his uncle Clive.

“This holiday is one of the most important holidays I celebrate because it reminds me to stop and take time for the ones I love, and to reflect on what I have done right and celebrate that,” he said. He added that he also spends time reflecting what he has done wrong and needs to improve.

Bearman said she encourages everyone to wish their Jewish friends and neighbors a happy and healthy New Year. “And, if you’re looking for an added challenge, you could even offer this greeting in Hebrew by saying ‘L’Shanah Tovah.’”