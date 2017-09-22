Deer hunting season begins in Redding

Deer hunting is open in Redding through Jan. 31, 2018.

According to First Selectman Julia Pemberton, Redding conducts a managed hunt through its Deer Management Program. Bowhunters apply for permits to hunt on specific town-owned parcels of land.

The First Selectman’s office has been working very hard to organize the Deer Management Program in Redding, according to Pemberton.

There are 56 hunters this year assigned to hunt on 14 properties, she said.

For people to be allowed to hunt, the Town of Redding requires two references, she said.

“A member of the Conservation Commission looks at all the references,” she said.

Each hunter is assigned to a specific parcel. Hunters must hunt only on the parcel for which they are assigned, Pemberton explained.

“The rules are hunters must call and check in with Police Dispatch,” she said. “We keep a log of when hunters are in and out.”

Pemberton explained that hunters’ vehicles must display the Town of Redding-issued identification tag on their dashboard. “This tag contains their permit number so if someone sees a car parked on the side of the road, we can look it up and know whose car it is,” she said.

Hunters are required to hunt from a tree stand. Tree stands must be up in a tree.

“The stands must be a minimum of 20 yards away from the marked hiking trail, she said. “Hunters need to have to their ID tag on their tree stand.”

Pemberton said the Deer Management Program has been very successful.

“We have had a very safe and very effective hunt,” she said. “There is no danger, we have never had an incident.”

She added that this is the same program that has been going on for many years in Redding.

Pemberton said the Deer Management Program first began because deer were grazing over the forest understory and damaging it, which allowed invasive species to come in and take over.

For more information on Reddings’ Deer Management Program or to fill out an application to participate, visit http://townofreddingct.org/government/services/deer-management/.