The Redding Pilot

Redding Historical Society’s annual meeting is on Sunday

By Redding Pilot on September 22, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Events, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The public is invited to attend the Redding Historical Society’s annual membership meeting on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. in the historic Zalmon Read Barn, at 43 Lonetown Road.

The meeting will begin with the election of the 2018 officers of the society’s board.

As part of the society’s ongoing recognition of Redding’s Sestercentennial, the fourth and final lecture about Redding’s history, covering World War II to the present, will be presented by Redding Town Historian Charley Couch.

Following the meeting, the public is invited to enjoy some light refreshments and partake in a ‘meet and greet’ in the circa 1782 Daniel and Esther Bartlett House located at 43 Lonetown Road, on Route 107.  

 

Related posts:

  1. Art show submission deadline now April 24
  2. Board to lead New Britain’s first gay pride parade
  3. SAT results by the numbers for DRG-A
  4. Torch Club accepts new members, raises funds for local families

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Run to end the stigma of addiction
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress