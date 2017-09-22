Redding Historical Society’s annual meeting is on Sunday

The public is invited to attend the Redding Historical Society’s annual membership meeting on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. in the historic Zalmon Read Barn, at 43 Lonetown Road.

The meeting will begin with the election of the 2018 officers of the society’s board.

As part of the society’s ongoing recognition of Redding’s Sestercentennial, the fourth and final lecture about Redding’s history, covering World War II to the present, will be presented by Redding Town Historian Charley Couch.

Following the meeting, the public is invited to enjoy some light refreshments and partake in a ‘meet and greet’ in the circa 1782 Daniel and Esther Bartlett House located at 43 Lonetown Road, on Route 107.