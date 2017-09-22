Redding nutritionist runs nonprofit to encourage healthy eating

Redding nutritionist Peggy Zamore said everyone should have access to healthy food, regardless of their income. That is why, for the past nine years, she has been the director and nutritionist for the Danbury Farmer’s Market Community Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that offers incentive programs to encourage people to eat locally grown fruits and vegetables.

The Farmer’s Market runs every Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m., from June 24 to Oct. 21, on the Danbury CityCenter Green, 268 Main St. It is held rain or shine and is open to anyone from any town.

The Farmer’s Market consists of about 15 to 20 booths that sell local produce.

Aside from food, free educational classes, geared to the low-income population, are also offered at the market.

Each class includes a food demonstration and tasting. “At a recent class, people learned how to make carrot pesto, tasted samples and got to take home recipes,” Zamore said.

Other classes teach how to make beet salad and fresh fruit yogurt parfaits. Another class teaches how to use every part of a vegetable instead of throwing some parts out.

Zamore said the classes are beneficial in that, in addition to educating people on healthy and fresh foods, they receive monetary incentives to buy the food.

Those who take part in a class receive $15 to spend on the produce. “We have Farmer’s Market gift certificates that we give out at the end of every 20-minute class,” she said.

There are also monetary incentives to purchase food from the Farmer’s Market, for those who qualify — regardless of whether they take a class or not.

One such incentive is a federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as Food Stamps), where those who qualify are matched up to $25 to buy nutritious food.

The Farmer’s Market also matches up to $9 for low-income seniors and those in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

In addition, veterans receive $15 to spend at the market and those in ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) receive certificates as well.

Zamore added that some area health centers provide gift certificates for their clients to shop at the market as part of their health programs.

According to the Danbury Farmer’s Market website, research shows that 79% of the project participants increased their intake of fruits and vegetables.

Every week, the Farmer’s Market also includes a food truck, live music, a booth with activities for children and yoga classes.

“We always have a full house,” Zamore said.

The Farmer’s Market, which has been running every year since 2009, is supported by private donors.

There are 30 members of the community collaborative. Each of them represents a different part of the community, including the Danbury School System, social services and elderly services.

“We also get funding from the State Department of Agriculture and the Fairfield County Community Foundation.

All the food at the market is grown in Connecticut. Produce, which varies with the season, includes tomatoes, corn, herbs, plums, peaches and apples. There are also baked goods and pickles, honey, soap, eggs and clams.

New vendors this year include Deerfield Farms in New Milford, and the Mothership at Ridgebury Road in Danbury. Other vendors are Clatter Valley Farms in New Milford, Pepe’s Cream of the Crop in Stratford and Smith’s Acres in Niantic.

“Locally grown produce is much fresher than produce sold in the supermarket. The nutrient value is also higher and it lasts longer because it hasn’t been shipped from anywhere else,” Zamore said. “Most of the produce is picked that morning, whereas produce that’s sold in supermarkets can come from as far away as California, Florida or South America.”

This is first year the program is in the new space at the Green. Previously, it was at Kennedy Park in Danbury.

Zamore said the Farmer’s Market requires hours of planning, and she has already started planning for next year’s market.

The program is a win-win, Zamore said. “It encourages healthy eating as well as helps support the local economy by supporting our farmers,” she said.

For more information on the Danbury Farmer’s Market, visit http://danburyfarmersmarket.org/.