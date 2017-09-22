Redding police chief raises guide dog for someone in need

No matter where he went for the past 13 months, anyone who has seen Redding Police Chief Doug Fuchs has also seen Kato — a black German Shepherd — by his side.

Fuchs has been raising Kato to be a guide dog for a blind or visually impaired person — and now the time has almost arrived for the pair to part ways. While Fuchs is sad about losing his companion, he’s happy that he has played a role in helping change the life of a person in need.

Fuchs is a voluntary puppy raiser with the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Bloomfield which has a location in Wilton. Fidelco receives all of its revenue from donors.

Fuchs took Kato into his Redding home in August of 2016 when the puppy was two months old and weighed just 12 pounds — Kato has now grown to 68 pounds.

This is the first time Fuchs has participated in the Fidelco program. He said he did it as a way of paying it forward.

“For a few years, my family and I have been looking for a larger giveback,” Fuchs said. “It’s kind of a neat experience to be able to do something for someone you don’t know.”

How Fidelco works

Fidelco places 60 to 70 dogs each year. Since 1981, Fidelco has trained and placed 1,500 guide dogs in 41 states and six Canadian provinces.

“We put 15,000 hours into every dog, spending $45,000 for each dog that is given to every client at no cost,” said Eliot Russman, president and chief executive officer of Fidelco. “This includes veterinary bills, emergency medical care training, placement and 10 years of follow-up.”

Fidelco exclusively breeds, trains and places only German Shepherd guide dogs.

“We think German Shepherds make the best guide dogs in the world. They are bred to be working dogs. They are intelligent and they can do many jobs,” Russman said, adding that a German Shepherd guide dog will work for an average of 10 years.

The dogs live with Fidelco for the first eight weeks of their lives.

“We prepare them to get ready for volunteer puppy raisers’ homes,” Russman said. “They are weaned from their moms. They know very basic commands.”

The dogs are with their trainers for an average of 14 to 16 months. During this time, Fidelco has responsibility for all health care and other veterinary expenses. The puppy raiser must pay for the cost of food, which is purchased at Fidelco.

“About half of our pups born during a year will become a guide dog. A third go off into other working force careers,” Russman said. “One in 10 has a career to be someone’s pet.”

Life with Kato

When Kato first entered the chief’s home, Fuchs said he was nervous about taking the dog out in public, in anticipation of the reaction he would get from others.

“I was worried about how others would react to the fact that I was showing up everywhere with a dog,” Fuchs said.

Yet, he couldn’t have been more pleased with the reaction he got.

“I was astonished by the graciousness of 99.9% of the people who I meet while I’m with Kato — whether it was at a restaurant, in Costco, at work or at a meeting,” Fuchs said.

He has grown extremely attached to Kato, after being with him all the time.

“With rare exceptions, he is with either myself or my wife every minute of every day,” he said. “We understand what each other is doing.”

As part of the guide dog training, Fuchs attended Saturday classes at Fidelco, in Wilton. In class, Fuchs learned how to teach Kato how to interact in a social environment as well as basic obedience, problem solving and medical care.

Kato’s next steps

Now, the time has come for Kato to return to Fidelco, where he will begin a 6- to 9-month formal training program.

Once Fidelco has a qualified applicant, Kato and a Fidelco trainer will go to the client’s hometown, where Kato will move in with the client. For three weeks, the trainer will stay close by, living in a hotel during that time of adjustment, according to Russman.

Whether Fuchs can continue to see Kato after the dog is given a new home is up to the client, Russman said.

Fuchs said the entire experience has been very positive for him.

“This has been incredibly rewarding,” he said. By spending so much time with Kato, the pair have formed a solid team partnership, according to Fuchs.

Fuchs said that to him, Kato is much more than just a dog.

“He is not what you think of as a dog,” Fuchs said. “He is able to communicate what his needs are. He gets that we’re a team.”

For more information on the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, call 860-243-4802, email [email protected] or visit www.fidelco.org.