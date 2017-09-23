Boys soccer: Joel Barlow 6, Bunnell 0

Scoring at least six goals for the third time this season, the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team shut out Bunnell 6-0 at home on Friday, Sept. 22, to remain unbeaten.

The Falcons scored two goals in the first half before turning up the pressure with another four in the second.

Grayson DiMiceli led the Falcons with three goals for the hat-trick. He also had an assist.

Anthony Rizzo (pictured), Pablo Correa-Ramirez (two assists) and Jack Warren (one assist) each scored a goal . Grant LaGaipa and Ben Goodacre each had assists.

Jackson Stalowir (three saves) and John Hoeing (ones save) shared time in goal for Barlow for the shutout.