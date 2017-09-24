Police Log: Driving while intoxicated, Youth party, Stolen watch

Driving while intoxicated

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Sarah Dougherty, 35 of Newtown, was arrested and charged with Failure to Drive Right and DWI. She was going north on Route 58. She was stopped for erratic operation and failed a field sobriety test. Her blood alcohol content was over twice the legal limit. She was released on $50 cash bond with a court date of Sept. 28.

Arguing at youth party

On Sunday, Sept. 17, police received a report of a party on Chestnut Woods Road with arguing taking place. Police located the party and charged Redding resident Albertine Rwabukamba, age 22. This was not her house. She was released on a written promise to appear in court later this month.

Motor vehicle arrest

On Thursday, Sept. 14, Edgar Jimenez-Nayera, 29, of Danbury, was issued a summons for having no license plate as well as Operating Under Suspension and a Lighting Violation.

He was charged with not having marker plate lights. The bond was $70. He has a court date of Sept. 26. the vehicle was stopped for the license plate. This is his second offense.

Motor vehicle stop

On Sept. 13, police received a report of an erratic operator in the area of Route 53 and Diamond Hill. The operator was stopped by a third party, who said the operator was driving erratically. Police arrived and issued a summons for Operating Under Suspension and Passing In a No Passing Zone. The driver, Adriana Macancela, age 28 of Danbury, was released on a written promise to appear in court on Sept. 26.

Stolen watch

On Saturday, Sept. 16, there was a report of a missing watch. The owner doesn’t know who took it or when it was taken. It was valued at over $15,000.

Stats

Total calls — 184

Animal control investigation — 4

Assault — 0

Untimely death — 0

Assist EMS — 11

Assist Fire — 3

Home and business alarms — 4

Missing person — 0

Motor vehicle accidents — 3

Suspicious vehicle/person — 10

Crisis intervention — 1

Traffic offenses