Family vacation inspires Reddingite to stay connected with exotic destination

Both as a parent and travel lover, I try to search for family experiences that will be memorable for a lifetime. Meaningful interactions with other cultures, fun activities and rich local history always leave me with a real connection to the place I am visiting. Now that our children have reached 12 and 15, they are old enough to notice and understand the differences in cultures and open their minds to a greater view of the world. But at this age, any trip needs to be balanced with a heavy dose of adventure.

On a recent family trip to the Galapagos, we decided to extend our layover and explore mainland Ecuador. What we found was a beautiful country, filled with scenic wonders, unique outdoor activities and warm, welcoming people.

Our decision to explore Ecuador came with some trepidation, as we had never been to a developing nation, didn’t speak Spanish, and had the usual concerns about safety that many have about traveling with children in South America. But as with travel to any foreign land, we know to be careful with our belongings, mindful of the food and drink we choose and to have an awareness of what’s going on around us. We dress and act humbly, show respect for our hosts, enthusiasm for their country, and do our best to fit in to the surroundings.

Although still off the beaten path for family travelers, Ecuadorians in the more popular destinations are familiar with foreign visitors and their needs, so basic essentials are never far away. Transportation between cities is best left to the locals, be it by bus or taxi, or, as we chose, a private driver and guide. As such, we were able to relax and enjoy our journey and explore the country with no concern that our health and safety was threatened.

Ecuador maintains a cultural authenticity rare to many travel destinations. At 9,000 feet above sea level and designated a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site in 1978, Ecuador’s capital, Quito, is a city of well-preserved historic significance offering a successful combination of old and new. Old Town Quito is rich with history, with many prominent churches and plazas connected by quaint cobblestone streets. The stunning Basilica in the heart of the city is incredible. We were able to ascend ladders to the top of the bell towers for a panoramic view of the city. The kids were delighted to see gargoyles representing native Ecuadorian wildlife like Galapagos turtles, monkeys, iguanas, condors and anteaters!

Strolling through the city’s local foods and crafts markets provided us with a real view into the daily life of an Ecuadorian. In the church plazas we saw indigenous women, babies slung to their backs, in colorful clothing representative of their hometowns. Greeting us with smiles when we approached, these women were never pushy when we admired the beautiful textiles they had to sell, all made in their homes high in the surrounding Andes. The kids were always willing to try a new treat at the market. Their favorite was the freshly fried plantain chips.

As a day trip outside of Quito we went to the lovely small town Mindo, providing outdoor adventure, a fun science lesson, and a taste of Andean village life. Zip lining in the cloud forest is a thrilling experience for both parents and kids. A tour of the small chocolate production facility is a fascinating peek into the commerce and culinary artistry of Ecuadorian society. From the cacao plants to the beans roasting naturally in the sun to the mixing room and packaging building, we saw and sampled it all. Heading back to Quito we stopped at the Inti-Nan Museum, located directly on the Earth’s equator. The museum is a fun and interactive way to experience the equator, proving to us that water really does drain in different directions on opposite hemispheres!

The trip south from Quito, along the Avenue of the Volcanoes, is an awesome display of raw, natural beauty. One of the highest active volcanoes in the world, Cotopaxi looms over Quito at 19,347 feet, landscape around the snow-capped peaks still undeveloped. Traveling further through the Andes, we saw steeply sloped lands meticulously laid out and planted, farmed by individuals hauling produce on their backs while a lone cow grazed nearby.

The abundance of unspoiled, natural wonder of this country calls out to the outdoor lover in all of us. Vulcan Tungurahua and the town of Baños de Agua Santa is the outdoor adventure capital of the country, surrounded by the towering Andes. Class III white water rafting is exciting, the river filled with rapids and surrounded by pristine mountain scenery. Canyoning is a unique and fun adventure, a combination of rappelling, sliding and jumping through waterfalls, natural pools and canyons. We were fortunate to have perfect weather for paragliding. We stood in awe alongside and under the 100-foot high El Pailon del Diablo waterfall. At the gateway to the Amazon, we were able to spend a day in the secondary jungle Rainforest. And while the braver members of the family were swing jumping off a 300-foot bridge in town, the rest of us were shopping at stores filled with alpaca blankets, sweaters, scarves, colorful handbags and clothing, all at irresistibly low prices. Our last night in Baños was spent watching the sunset from atop a mountain, at La Casa del Arbol, the famed “Treehouse at the End of The World,” from which dangles a rope swing to soar riders up and over the edge of the mountains for a view of the town below and Vulcan Tungurahua to the side!

Accommodations of various types dot the town of Baños. We chose to stay in a spectacular resort, Samari, about a mile outside of town, set on majestic grounds and including a spa and lovely pool with peaked glass roof to allow for views of the Andes. Taking advantage of the services offered I had two massages, truly the best I’ve ever had, at one-third the price we pay in Fairfield County.

Baños has a wide variety of great restaurants offering international cuisine, each with a unique décor and setting. Greeted by friendly and hospitable Ecuadorians, most of whom spoke English, we felt genuinely welcome everywhere we went. Our stay in Baños was an exceptional highlight of our fairly extensive travel experiences. It was a place I knew I did not want to say good-bye to forever.

When we left mainland Ecuador for the Galapagos, I was consumed with thoughts of how to stay connected to Baños and the people I met there. So, when I wasn’t marveling at the wondrous wildlife and landscapes of the islands, I realized that I was presented with an opportunity to combine my passion for Baños, love of travel, background in the hospitality and marketing industries and desire to step back into the professional world while still balancing the needs of my family. I am now working with Geotours Adventure & Fun, the adventure outfitter in Baños we worked with so closely and with whom I had made a great personal connection.

