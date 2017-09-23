Heritage Center News and Activities

Special programs and notes…

Book Discussion — Join the Heritage Center book discussion group at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. The group will discuss their summer reading and inspire others to delve into a new book. RSVP to Dona Able at [email protected].

Genealogy Classes — Instructor Toni McKeen will teach these classes beginning Sept. 25. The advanced class will meet at 1:30 p.m. and the beginner’s class at 3:30 p.m. for a series of eight weeks. The fee for the eight-week course is $64.

State Legislature — What’s happening at the state legislature that will affect seniors? Join the forum with local state representatives Will Duff and Adam Dunsby at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 as they talk about actions happening in Hartford and take questions. R.S.V.P. to the office by Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Yoga for the Rest of Us — Jean Rexford’s 45-minute gentle yoga classes will be held in the community room at noon on: Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 24, and 31. RSVP to the office.

Lunch’n Learn — Community outreach from Bethel’s Maplewood Advance Care Planning will be serving lunch and presenting information on the topic of “Is Your Home Safe?” on Monday, Oct. 2 at 12:30 p.m. in the Redding community room. Register with the office by Sept. 28 to attend this free program.

Flu Clinic — Wednesday, Oct. 4 in the community room from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Bethel Visiting Nurse Association will be administering flu shots. Walk-ins are welcome. Bring insurance cards.

AARP’s “Drive Smart” Course — will be offered in the multipurpose room on Monday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register with the office by Friday, Oct. 13. Taking this course often reduces one’s auto insurance premium.

Lunch at the Heritage Center — CW Resources provides lunch each Tuesday and Wednesday at noon for a donation of $3. Those interested in attending lunch need to register one week in advance and no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday. For the month’s menu, contact the office.

Please note: For all weekly classes at the Heritage Center, register at the office at the beginning of each month before class begins so instructors can have accurate rosters.

The week ahead…

Monday, Sept. 25

9 a.m. — mah-jongg

9 a.m. — Tai Chi (introductory class)*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

2 p.m. — Clay Art Class, hand-building with raw clay, then fired and glazed*

Tuesday, Sept. 26

9:15 a.m. — Beginning Spanish*

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Acupuncture and/or massage, available by appointment*

10:30 a.m. — Spanish*

Noon to 12:45 p.m. — Yoga for the Rest of Us

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (Reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week.)

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 to 3 p.m. — Art: Painting in all mediums*

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8:50 a.m. – Yoga*

10 a.m. — Drawing*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Current events discussion

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (Reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week.)

1 p.m. — State Legislature information forum

Thursday, Sept. 28

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 – noon — Reiki session available by prior appointment*

11:30 a.m. — Guided meditation and Qi Gong*

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Afternoon quilting bee

Friday, Sept. 29

9:30 a.m. — Fitness to Fit You*

11 a.m. — Tai Chi*

*Requires registration fee. Contact the Heritage Center for details and registration information

Information…

The Heritage Center’s routine schedule of operation is Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop by the office in the community center or call 203-938-9725 for further information on programs and to register for activities. Free van service for seniors needing transportation to medical and special services is also offered. The van service operates Mondays through Thursdays with first pick-up at 9 a.m. and last take home at 4:30 p.m. It also does Friday morning runs for trips to the bank, grocery store and library. Call the Heritage Center office at least one week in advance to schedule a ride.