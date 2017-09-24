Author of ‘Treyf: My Life as an Unorthodox Outlaw’ to give talk

Elissa Altman, food writer, memoirist and blogger will be speaking about her new book, “Treyf: My Life as an Unorthodox Outlaw,” on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Road. The event is free.

Treyf is a word most commonly defined as non-kosher, prohibited foods or the mixing of dairy and meat products.

Altman is the author of the memoir “Poor Man’s Feast” and the James Beard award–winning blog of the same name. She writes the Washington Post column, “Feeding My Mother,” and her work has appeared everywhere from OnBeing.org and O, The Oprah Magazine to Tin House, the New York Times and the TEDx stage, and has been anthologized for five consecutive years in Best Food Writing. She is a resident of Newtown.

Altman’s newest book explores the tradition, religion, family expectations, and the forbidden that were the fixed points in her Queens, N.Y., childhood. It spans from the 1940s-wartime Brooklyn to 1970s Queens to present-day rural New England.

Altman’s presentation will explore how food is a natural way for people to feel sustained and grounded when the world around them may be threatening. She will touch on the topics explored in her work and open the event to discussion as well.

Books will be available for purchasing and signing on the day of the event. Sign up on the library’s website, marktwainlibrary.org, at the library or by calling 203-938-2545. Registration is encouraged.