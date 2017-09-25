Learn about starting a business at library talk

Meet author and entrepreneur Ed McLaughlin at the Mark Twain Library on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. This program is sponsored by the library’s Small Business Circle.

Admission to the program is free and refreshments will be served.

McLaughlin is the author of “The Purpose is Profit: The Truth About Starting and Building Your Own Business.”

“The Purpose Is Profit” cuts through the mystery of becoming an entrepreneur and offers direct insight into how a startup really works — from finding funding, to hiring the right people, to growing the business and cashing out.

The author reveals a step-by-step process to start, fund and grow the right business for each individual. McLaughlin wrote the book — co-authored with business strategist Wyn Lydecker — to help other budding entrepreneurs.

The book includes tools and processes to discover, define, differentiate, test, value, fund and operate a new business.

Each chapter reveals part of McLaughlin’s personal journey on the road from big business to entrepreneurship and back again.

A book sale and signing will follow the presentation. Register online at marktwainlibrary.org. For more information, call 203- 938-2545. The library is located at 439 Redding Road.