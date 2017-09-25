The Redding Pilot

Boys soccer: Joel Barlow 10, Harding 1

By Redding Pilot on September 25, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

In what became its most one-sided victory of the season, the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team defeated Harding of Bridgeport 10-1 on Monday, Sept. 25.

Barlow scored five goals in the first half and tacked on five more in the second. Harding’s lone goal came in the second half as well.

Five different players scored for Barlow. Tony Paolini (pictured) netted three and had one assist. Pablo Correa-Ramirez  and Ben Goodacre scored two, as did Jack Warren (two assists), including one on a penalty kick. Nicolas Wolf scored one.

Attie Upson had three assists and Max Baer had one.

Jovan Jackson scored Harding’s lone goal.

Jackson Stalowir and John Hoeing shared time in goal for Barlow, the former making three saves and the latter one.

Related posts:

  1. Boys soccer: Barlow gets back on track
  2. Boys soccer: Joel Barlow 5, Harding 1
  3. Boys soccer: Barlow drops two straight
  4. Ball control

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Test Drive: New Cadillac keeps big luxury sedan tradition
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress