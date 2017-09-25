In what became its most one-sided victory of the season, the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team defeated Harding of Bridgeport 10-1 on Monday, Sept. 25.

Barlow scored five goals in the first half and tacked on five more in the second. Harding’s lone goal came in the second half as well.

Five different players scored for Barlow. Tony Paolini (pictured) netted three and had one assist. Pablo Correa-Ramirez and Ben Goodacre scored two, as did Jack Warren (two assists), including one on a penalty kick. Nicolas Wolf scored one.

Attie Upson had three assists and Max Baer had one.

Jovan Jackson scored Harding’s lone goal.

Jackson Stalowir and John Hoeing shared time in goal for Barlow, the former making three saves and the latter one.