Obituary: David Charles Nash

David Charles Nash 1/3/1956-9/21/2017.

Comedian. Historian. Music and sports aficionado. Skilled mechanic. Navy College Football devotee, and loyal Elks Lodge member, David was raised in Redding, CT and passed after a brief illness near his longtime home and beloved Evergreen, Colorado.

Always generous, with a hand and a wrench to help, a joke or a pat on the back, Dave was a much loved brother, cousin and especially friend. His loss leaves a gap in his community and the hearts of most who knew him.

The Evergreen Elks Lodge will be holding a celebration of David’s life, on Saturday, October 14th at 4:00 p.m.

David is survived by sister, Elizabeth Nash and fiancé, Kevin Bochman of Lakeville, Mass., brother-in-law, Scott Williams of Evergreen, Colo., former wife, Linda Cooley Nash of Bethel, Conn., and cousins, Jane and Kyle Kucharski of Centennial, Colo. and cousins in New Hampshire and more.

He was predeceased by sister, Nancy Nash Pinkham Williams.