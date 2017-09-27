Bethel Visiting Nurse Association hosting public flu clinics in Redding

The Bethel Visiting Nurse Association will be offering free flu clinics at the following locations:

Wednesday, Oct. 4, Redding Heritage Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road, Noon to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14, Redding Heritage Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Information about 2017 flu clinics

Flu vaccines will be available for children ages six months and older. A preservative-free, quadrivalent inactivated flu vaccine and a high-dose vaccine for those age 65 and older will be available at most clinics, as supply allows.

Bring a medical insurance card. Insurances that will be billed directly are: Aetna, Anthem BC/BS, ConnectiCare, Harvard Pilgrim, Healthy CT, Oxford, Oxford United Healthcare, Medicare Part B & Advantage Plans with Aetna, Anthem BC/BS, ConnectiCare and Wellcare.

There is no charge for vaccines for children ages 4 and under. There is no charge for children 18 years and younger who are Medicaid or Husky A/B enrolled, have no health insurance/self-pay, are an American Indian or Alaskan native, or are underinsured.

For those who do not have a participating insurance plan, payments will be accepted by cash, check, health savings account or credit card. Bethel VNA is not a preferred provider for flu vaccines for Cigna or United Healthcare (including Secure Horizons).

For more information about seasonal influenza vaccines and other local flu clinics, visit Bethelvna.org or CDC.gov. For a complete listing of other flu clinics, visit www.bethelvna.org or call (203) 792-0864.