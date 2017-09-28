Redding church gears up for 36th annual fair

Painting, pottery, crafts and books are just some of the items that will be for sale at the 36th annual Church Fair at First Church of Christ Congregational, 25 Cross Highway, on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

According to Charles Eichhorn, director of communications for the church, the fair draws about 2,500 people from Redding and surrounding towns.

More than 40 artisans will be exhibiting their wares at the fair. There will also be a baked goods tent, a raffle, and a tag sale with donated items from local businesses and people. In addition, there will be children’s games and crafts.

“We will have painters that do watercolors as well as stained glass-makers and pottery-makers,” said Eichhorn, of Redding. “There will be wood-crafted items, artists who create and sell their own clothing, and jewelry makers.”

New to the fair this year will be self-published authors in a booth called the Written Word.

“These authors represent a variety of writing styles and write everything from children’s books to thrillers,” Eichhorn said. “They will be speaking about self-publishing and are available to answer questions.”

Food served at the fair includes a congregational soup, which is a vegetable soup made by church members.

“They put it all together and heat it up over a big cauldron on the [Redding] Green,” Eichhorn said.

There will also be an apple pie tent.

“People either bake the apples at home or get together on a Saturday for a pie-baking session at the church,” Eichhorn said. “We sell over 100 apple pies over the course of a day at the fair.”

Eichhorn added that the pie booth sells out by 2 p.m. — for both individual slices and whole pies.

In addition, the church’s men’s club will have a food booth with breakfast and lunch items such as bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, hamburgers, sausage and peppers, and hot dogs and French fries. There will be tables set up near the food area for people sit and eat.

Live music includes a performance by the folk-rock Redding-based band Yippee Coyote.

Magician Danny Diamond will making balloon creations.

Eichhorn said planning for the fair begins in January.

“We set out the plans and ideas,” he said. “It’s all hands on deck. Nearly every member participates in the planning and executing of it.”

According to Eichhorn, the fair is a fund-raiser for the church. A significant part of the proceeds from the fair goes towards its outreach program.

“We have a list of 28 different organizations that we support in terms of monetary donations and volunteer work,” he said.

These include Ability Beyond, Appalachia Service Project, New Pond Farm, Redding Shares the Warmth and Venison for the Hungry.

First Church of Christ, Congregational Church was formed in 1729. The 544-member church has 180 families.

Admission and parking to the fair are free. There is a shuttle bus that picks people up at Redding Elementary School at 33 Lonetown Road. There is no rain date for the fair. For more information, call 203-938-2004 or visit http://firstchurchredding.org/welcome.