Pemberton to host program on economic development for municipalities

A program on the fundamentals of economic development for municipalities will be presented by the Connecticut Economic Resource Center, Inc. (CERC) and the Connecticut Economic Development Association (CEDAS) on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Redding Town Hall, 100 Hill Road.

According to First Selection Julia Pemberton, there are some challenges in Redding “but in the interest of looking to the future I thought the timing could be helpful, especially as we head into a new municipal budget season where I expect many members of the public will continue to ask about new sources of new revenue,” Pemberton said. “And, we have a new Town Plan due in 2018.”

The presenters will be:

Robert Santy – President and CEO, Connecticut Economic Resource Center

Courtney Hendricson – Vice President of Municipal Services, Connecticut Economic Resource Center

Pat McLaughlin – Governance and Research Analyst, Connecticut Economic Resource Center

According to Pemberton, this workshop is geared to all who impact economic development and is designed to get everyone working collaboratively.

The curriculum will answer the following questions:

What is economic and community development?

Who is responsible for economic development?

What role does/should your economic development team and community play?

How do you convince your residents and businesses of the importance of economic development?

How is your municipal economy impacted by the state, region and global economy?

Additionally, attendees will receive information about research, marketing and general economic development practices, as well as resources and tools available to achieve economic development results.

Space is limited, so those who plan on attending should RSVP to the First Selectman’s office at 203-938-2002. A minimum of 20 attendees are needed to run the program.

A light supper will be provided.

For more information on the Connecticut Economic Resource Center, Inc., visit www.cerc.com. For more information on the Connecticut Economic Development Association, visit www.cedas.org.