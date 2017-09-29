Redding man creates local road races

Town resident John McCleary — an avid runner — said he has always enjoyed Redding’s scenery, and that’s one of the reasons he was inspired to create several road races in town. These races are: The Redding Road Race, the Redding Rock’n Roots and the Great Turkey Escape on Thanksgiving, which has already opened its registration. The cost of the race is $29.

The Great Turkey Escape is a 5K — 3.1 miles — and starts and ends at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road. “About 1,500 people participate in it,” said McCleary, 48, who lives with his wife, Terri, and their sons, John, 15, and Kevin, 13.

All of McCleary’s races are 100% not-for-profit — proceeds go toward a variety of organizations in Redding, including the Redding Historical Society, New Pond Farm, the Redding Elementary School PTA and Fans of Putnam Park.

“We raise over $70,000 a year, all for Redding charities,” McCleary said.

He said the town of Redding is very appealing to runners. The Redding Road Race, which is held on the first Sunday in May and includes a 7-mile race and a half marathon, sells out in less than an hour, according to McCleary. There are 1,250 runners in total, in those races.

“There is a lot to showcase here. There is a rolling countryside, an extensive trail system including Putnam- and Huntington Parks, and lots of open land.

“Also, in Redding, there are more cows than people,” he chuckled, “and no traffic. There are no street lights.”

With McCleary’s job as a chief financial officer of a financial institution in Manhattan, he said he looks forward to the transition in atmosphere when coming home from work each day.

He added that each of his races provides a good physical challenge to runners because Redding is so hilly.

How it all started

McCleary first got the idea to hold a road race in Redding in 2011.

“My wife Terri and I, who are members of New Pond Farm, were walking around the grounds of the farm one day. Terri said to me that this would be a great place to hold a road race,” he said.“I contacted Ann Taylor, executive director at the farm, and she thought it was a good idea,” “From there, it took off.”

Some of the work involved in planning the race for the first time was to get zoning approval, police affiliation and plan and certify the course mileage.

In the beginning, the process of setting up for the race wasn’t so smooth, McCleary said.

“When I are first started planning this, I was just doing it with my wife and a friend,” McCleary said. “That first year, we were up until 4:30 [a.m.] on the night before the race, — setting up the aid stations, putting signs on the course and doing lots of other jobs.”

The process has gotten much easier for McCleary.

“Now, we are done by 6 p.m. and go out to eat the night before,” he said. “We have 100-plus volunteers who help us with it, including various charity leagues in Ridgefield and Redding and New Pond Farm members — they come back to help every year.”

McCleary gets the word out about his races through social media, The Redding Pilot and flyers.

All runners are welcome

All three races are conducive to runners of all abilities, he said. “Also, they all have kid’s races to get the kids involved too.”

All participants get a shirt, hat and gloves. Race winners get a trophy and for the Thanksgiving race, they also get a turkey hat.

He said from participating in other races, he has learned what to do — and what not to do.

“I’ve run races where they have run out of water, so I make sure we always have enough water and Gatorade at every station,” he said.

One idea he took from another race was to set up a candy station at one of the later miles in his half marathon. “We have candy bars and Pepsi,” he said. “This is nice change of just GU [energy gel] and water, which is what you see offered at most race courses.”

Ridgefield resident Kathy McGroddy-Goetz said she has had a great experience at McCleary’s races.

“I love how personal they feel — like you are part of a community,” she said.

“Everyone is so welcoming. It’s not like being lost in a big crowd,” she said, adding “The first year, John let us pick our own shirt colors.”

McCleary, who started running in 1999, currently runs more than 40 miles a week. He has run 48 marathons, four ultramarathons and hundreds of smaller distance races.

He is a member of the Redding Running Club, which meets on weekends by the West Redding Post Office.

He said he has met many inspiring people through his races who have shared their stories of how running has changed their lives.

For more information on the Great Turkey Escape 5K Road Race, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Redding/TheGreatTurkeyEscape.