Redding’s State Delegation — Adam Dunsby (R-135), Will Duff (R-2) and Toni Boucher (R-26) — will discuss recent developments with the Connecticut State Budget on Thursday, Oct.12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Road.

For more information, send an email to [email protected], [email protected], or [email protected]; or visit www.RepDunsby.com, www.RepDuff.com, or www.SenatorBoucher.com.